Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Insider Activity

Align Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $330.66 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $431.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

