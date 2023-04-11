Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NPK stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.05 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

