Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,251.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,329.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,195.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,014.31.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,384.44.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

