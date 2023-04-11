Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 131 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.