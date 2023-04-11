Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

