Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 181,782 Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,782 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canaan by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 40.0% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canaan by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Canaan by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

About Canaan

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

