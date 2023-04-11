Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $323.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.07 and its 200-day moving average is $302.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

