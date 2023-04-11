Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 27,095 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,095 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter worth $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INVA stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $821.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.