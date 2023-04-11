Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $413,501.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.