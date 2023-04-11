Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 547 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $199.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.31. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

