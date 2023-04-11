Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

