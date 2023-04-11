Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 934,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLD. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Digital Trading Up 5.6 %

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,238.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $817,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.84.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.