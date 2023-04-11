Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.