Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 212.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 936,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 636,589 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 453.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.