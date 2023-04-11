Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

