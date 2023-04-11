Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,895 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group by 101.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Super Group Stock Performance

About Super Group

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Super Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

