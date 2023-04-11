Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 716,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Incyte by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 2.1 %

INCY opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.