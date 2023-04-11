Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.