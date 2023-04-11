Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

