Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after acquiring an additional 317,096 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

