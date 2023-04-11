F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.51). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 802,696 shares traded.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.20.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
