Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,235 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

