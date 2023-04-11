First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average of $170.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

