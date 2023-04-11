First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Acquires $56,160.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FGBI opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

