First Merchants Corp Has $7.23 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

NYSE:JPM opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

