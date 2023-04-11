First Merchants Corp Purchases 2,059 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,128.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 179,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 164,982 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

