First Pacific Financial Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

PG opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

