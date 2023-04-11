First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

FWRG opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $909.64 million, a PE ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About First Watch Restaurant Group

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.