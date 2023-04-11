FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

