Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.
FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Fluor Price Performance
FLR opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Fluor has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27.
Insider Transactions at Fluor
In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Fluor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fluor by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fluor by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
