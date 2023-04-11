Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Fluor has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Fluor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fluor by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fluor by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Articles

