FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

NYSE:FMC opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.