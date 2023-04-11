FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.90

Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $15.81. FONAR shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 7,539 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FONR. StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
FONAR Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.78.
Institutional Trading of FONAR
About FONAR
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
Further Reading
