FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.90

Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $15.81. FONAR shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 7,539 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FONR. StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

