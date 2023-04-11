Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

