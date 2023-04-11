Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fortive by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,733,000 after buying an additional 1,007,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 54.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after acquiring an additional 941,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after acquiring an additional 860,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Fortive stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

