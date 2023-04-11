Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $928.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

