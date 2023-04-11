Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 212.0% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

