Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

