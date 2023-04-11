Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

