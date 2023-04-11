Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 132.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

