Geoff E. Tanner Purchases 6,912 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 427,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

