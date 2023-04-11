Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.31. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 12,405 shares traded.

Giga-tronics Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $868,194.00, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

