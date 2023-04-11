Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,013 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

