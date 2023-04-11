Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Golden Minerals
