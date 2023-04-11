Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 339 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

