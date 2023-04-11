GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) CFO Manu Ohri Acquires 50,000 Shares

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) CFO Manu Ohri bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

