Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Takes $422,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Chevron makes up about 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 27,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

