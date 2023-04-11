Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

