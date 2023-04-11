Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

