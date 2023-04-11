Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

