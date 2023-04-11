Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $42,840.00 in Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hibbett Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $790.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

